Lamar Jackson Shares How He’s Handling His Newfound Fame

Lamar Jackson is focused on getting the Ravens to the Super Bowl.
But as his star power is rising, he’s gaining more and more attention.
“I’ve been getting recognized when I was out, but it wasn’t that bad — it got worse,” Jackson he told CBS Baltimore Monday “I love the fans, but sometimes I want to shop; sometimes I want to eat.”
He said he’s a good sport when it comes to fans asking for a picture or an autograph, calling his newfound fame “cool.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Source:CBSBaltimoreLocal