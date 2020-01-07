Larry Young Morning Show
HomeLarry Young Morning Show

Lamar Jackson Shares How He’s Handling His Newfound Fame

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Lamar Jackson is focused on getting the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

But as his star power is rising, he’s gaining more and more attention.

“I’ve been getting recognized when I was out, but it wasn’t that bad — it got worse,” Jackson he told CBS Baltimore Monday “I love the fans, but sometimes I want to shop; sometimes I want to eat.”

He said he’s a good sport when it comes to fans asking for a picture or an autograph, calling his newfound fame “cool.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:CBSBaltimoreLocal

 

Baltimore Ravens , Lamar Jackson

Videos
Local
Snow on tree
Schools in Baltimore County, Howard County Closing Early…

Several school districts are shutting down Tuesday, January 7 as snow is forecasted to enter the area. Baltimore city is…
01.07.20
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Lamar Jackson Shares How He’s Handling His Newfound…

Lamar Jackson is focused on getting the Ravens to the Super Bowl. But as his star power is rising, he’s…
01.07.20
Baltimore City Skyline
$40M In Financing For Lexington Market Project Secured

The group behind a planned revitalization of the nearly 240-year-old Lexington Market said Monday it has locked up nearly $40…
01.07.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close