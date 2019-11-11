Local
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Makes NFL History During Sunday’s Game

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Bryan Woolston / Getty

Lamar Jackson delivered the longest touchdown run of his career Sunday.

During the 49-13 defeat agains the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson became the second player in NFL history to get a perfect passer rating (158.3) in multiple games within a single season.

The only other player to hit that milestone was Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had two in 2007.

Jackson also becomes the sixth quarterback overall to have multiple games with perfect passers ratings in his career.

Congrats to him!

