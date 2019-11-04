Local
Lamar Jackson Breaks Record After Ravens Defeat New England

New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Todd Olszewski / Getty

The New England Patriots’ (8-1) unbeaten season came to an end last in a 37-20 loss against our Baltimore Ravens (6-2) Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore went to an early 17-0 lead and let the Patriots (8-1) creep in before the comeback with a 70-yard fumble return by Marlon Humphrey and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Nick Boyle early in the fourth quarter.

Jackson, 22,is now the youngest quarterback in the Super Bowl era to defeat a team that entered the game 8-0 or better.

