Ravens’ LB Mattew Judon Welcomes A Baby Boy

Divisional Round - Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon and his wife welcomed a baby boy on Friday morning.

Judon posted on his Instagram page:

My heart is full of joy. This has to be the most exciting 48 hours of my life. This is a new chapter of my life and new level of my fatherhood, the unknown that I’m headed towards I’m ready for. So many of you guys reached out and I thank y’all for it. Means the world to me and my family. God has blessed my family in ways I can’t put into words. THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART. HBD Leonidas Joshua Judon.

