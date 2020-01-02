Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Man Arrested For Virginia Bank Robbery

A Maryland man wanted for a Bethesda jewelry store robbery has been arrested and charged with a Virginia bank robbery.

Derrick Lamont Graham was apprehended at a metro station near the Arlington bank. It’s unclear how much money was able to get away with.

Graham, 42, is also one of three male suspects who allegedly stole $60,000 worth of jewelry from a jewelry store in Bethesda on December 13.

Graham is being held in Arlington, Virginia, pending extradition to Montgomery County, Maryland.

See Also: Man Arrested For Bomb Threat & Attempted Robbery at Popeyes

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

crime , Maryland , Virginia

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Knife with Blood
Woman Killed in Stabbing is Baltimore’s First Murder…

A stabbing left one woman dead and a teenager hurt overnight in Baltimore. Baltimore City Police responded to the 3500…
01.02.20
A masked burglar, 22 August 2000. SMH Picture by TANYA LAKE
Maryland Man Arrested For Virginia Bank Robbery

A Maryland man wanted for a Bethesda jewelry store robbery has been arrested and charged with a Virginia bank robbery.…
01.02.20
Baltimore City Skyline
Maryland’s Minimum Wage Rises To $11 An Hour

Maryland’s minimum wage is rising to $11 an hour. The increase from $10.10 is one of the state’s new laws…
01.02.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close