Man Arrested For Bomb Threat & Attempted Robbery at Popeyes

A man is behind bars for allegedly making a bomb threat and attempted to rob a Popeye’s Wednesday.
Anne Arundel County officers responded to the restaurant at 7009 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.
The employee said Brian Andre Williams entered the restaurant, displayed a note indicating he had a bomb and demanded money.
When the employee did not comply, Williams ran out of the restaurant and was found by an off-duty officer.
Police searched him and did not find an explosive device. He’s facing robbery, armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, the threat of mass violence, arson threat and reckless endangerment charges.
Source: CBS Baltimore
