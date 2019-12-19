Local
HomeLocal

Man Arrested For Bomb Threat & Attempted Robbery at Popeyes

US-RESTAURANT-INTERNET-FOOD

Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty

A man is behind bars for allegedly making a bomb threat and attempted to rob a Popeye’s Wednesday.

Anne Arundel County officers responded to the restaurant at 7009 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

The employee said Brian Andre Williams entered the restaurant, displayed a note indicating he had a bomb and demanded money.

When the employee did not comply, Williams ran out of the restaurant and was found by an off-duty officer.

Police searched him and did not find an explosive device. He’s facing robbery, armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, the threat of mass violence, arson threat and reckless endangerment charges.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

glen burnie , popeyes

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Charged With Perjury

More trouble for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. She was charged with perjury for failing to disclose her business interest…
12.19.19
Flint Hearing
House Speaker Remembers Elijah Cummings After Trump Impeachment…

The U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday. Afterwards, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a moment to recognize…
12.19.19
A Thief in Action of Stealing Car
State Police Investigating 2 Carjackings and 3 Crashes…

Maryland State Police are looking into a pair of carjackings as well as three related crashes that happened Thursday morning…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close