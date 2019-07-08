Pool Party Shooting In Glen Burnie Friday Night,Three Shot, One Killed

A Maryland man has died and two others were hurt after an individual opened fire at a pool party.
Anne Arundel County police say they received reports of a shooting after 11 p.m. Friday at a swim club in Glen Burnie.
Officers say they arrived to 500 Everett Road and upon getting to the scene, officers located an 29-year-old man who had been shot.
He was transported the hospital where police said he later died from his injuries.
Source:FoxBaltimore