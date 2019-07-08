Pool Party Shooting In Glen Burnie Friday Night,Three Shot, One Killed

A Maryland man has died and two others were hurt after an individual opened fire at a pool party.

Anne Arundel County police say they received reports of a shooting after 11 p.m. Friday at a swim club in Glen Burnie.

Officers say they arrived to 500 Everett Road and upon getting to the scene, officers located an 29-year-old man who had been shot.

He was transported the hospital where police said he later died from his injuries.

See Also: Officer-Involved Shooting At Rosedale Motel Leaves Man Dead

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore