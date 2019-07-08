Larry Young Morning Show
HomeLarry Young Morning Show

Officer-Involved Shooting At Rosedale Motel Leaves Man Dead

Leave a comment
Stabbing in Turnpike Lane, North London

Source: Dinendra Haria/WENN / WENN

Baltimore County Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a Saturday morning shooting is dead after a shootout with officers at a Rosedale motel.

According to authorities, police responded to a shooting around 5 a.m. Saturday in Windsor Mill where a woman, 37, said she was shot by her ex-boyfriend.

The boyfriend reportedly left that scene. Later in the day, police learned that the suspect may be at Duke’s Motel.

Police responded to the motel to apprehend the suspect. An exchange of gunfire ensued and the suspect was killed. No officers were hurt.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
11 photos

Source:FoxBaltimore

Baltimore City police , crime , Motel , rosedale

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close