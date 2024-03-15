Listen Live
Tools To Prevent and Manage Diabetes – Presented by UMD Medical Center Midtown Campus

University of Maryland Medical System - Tools to Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they discuss tools to prevent and manage diabetes – Wednesday, April 24th, 7pm on the WOLB 1010AM Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com. Presented by University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Featured panelists include:

Alexandra Morán, MD

Diabetes Program Director

University of Maryland Medical Center

Kashif Munir, MD

Medical Director, University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology

Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine

