Tools To Prevent and Manage Diabetes – Presented by UMD Medical Center Midtown Campus

- Date/time: Apr 24, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
- Web: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQSNprU6Utk
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they discuss tools to prevent and manage diabetes – Wednesday, April 24th, 7pm on the WOLB 1010AM Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com. Presented by University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Featured panelists include:
Alexandra Morán, MD
Diabetes Program Director
University of Maryland Medical Center
Kashif Munir, MD
Medical Director, University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology
Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine
