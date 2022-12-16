Minorities and Mental Health: Handling Grief During The Holidays Town Hall

- Date/time: December 20th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore “Minorities & Mental Health: Handling Grief During the Holidays” Town Hall – hosted by Magic 95.9’s Konan on Tuesday, Dec 20th at 7pm!
Panelists include:
LaTanya Eggleston, MA, ACC
Dr. Anique Forrester
Assistant Professor Director, Consultation-Liason Psychiatry Fellowship
Chief, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (Psychiatry)
Pamula Yerby-Hammack
Wind of Change Ministries, Inc.
Kym Ali, MSN, RN
Mental Health Coach
Presented by NAMI Maryland