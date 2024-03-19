Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Minorities and Mental Health – Gambling Addiction Presented by Sheppard Pratt

Add to Calendar
Minorities and Mental Health - Gambling Addiction presented by Sheppard Pratt

Join Porkchop from 92Q and Ryan Da Lion from Magic 95.9 for a special edition of “Minorities and Mental Health: Gambling Addiction” presented by Sheppard Pratt, on Tuesday, March 26th at 7pm on the WOLB 1010AM Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com!

Special guest panelists include:

Anjalissa “AJ” Johnson, LCADC, MAC
Addictions Counselor and Case Mgr.
Sheppard Pratt’s Addiction Treatment Program

Heather Eshelman, MPH,
Prevention Mgr.
Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling

Jim Nowlin
Peer Recovery Support Specialist
Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending Now
Trending

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close