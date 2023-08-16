Minorities and Mental Health: Adolescents and Suicide Prevention

- Date/time: Aug 29, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
- Web: https://www.facebook.com/events/636368478471863
September is Suicide Awareness Month. Many of our youth are suffering from emotional and psychological challenges, and they need us. We invite you to tune in with an open mind and listen to them as they candidly voice their truth:
LIVE, Tuesday, Aug 29th, 7pm on the WOLB 1010 AM Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
Hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole
Special panelists include:
Latia Suite
LCSW-C, MSW, MTh
Assistant Director of Social Work
Sheppard Pratt
————————–
Monique Owens
National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI-MD)
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County Starting Monday
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Pedestrian Hit & Run Killed By Train In Montgomery County
-
Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash
-
Lunch with Labor 6.20.23 Podcast
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen