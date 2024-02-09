Listen Live
“Matters of the Heart” – Presented by University of Maryland Midtown Medical Center

University of Maryland Medical System
  • Date/time: Feb 21, 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Join Chey Parker and a panel of experts as they discuss Conditions and Lifestyle Factors that Impact Heart Health

Wednesday, Feb 21st, 7pm on the WOLB 1010 AM Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com

Featured Panelists:
Gregory Lalonde, MD
Primary Care Physician

Reyaz Haque, MD
President, UMMC Midtown
Asst Prof of Medicine, Division of Cardiology
UM School of Medicine

For more information about programs and services at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus or to request an appointment visit  umm.edu/buildup or call 410-225-8000.

