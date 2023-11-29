Listen Live
Building Up The Health Of The Community: Flu, Cold & Covid - Remedies To Protect Yourself
  • Date/time: Nov 29, 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Join Chey Parker and a panel of experts as they examine ways to protect yourself and your family, including when to see your primary care provider vs urgent care or the emergency room.

Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.

Panelists include:
Dr. Jeffrey Gerbino, MD
Medical Director of Midtown Health Center Primary Care

Sarah Williams, MD
Assistant Professor of Medicine,
Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
The University of Maryland School of Medicine.

 

