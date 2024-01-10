B’More in 2024 – Get Physically and Mentally Fit, Presented by Sheppard Pratt

- Date/time: Jan 16, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they talk about mental Health Goals for 2024 – Presented by Sheppard Pratt, LIVE on Tuesday, Jan 16th at 7pm!
Watch LIVE Tuesday, Jan 16th, 7pm on the WOLB Baltimore 1010AM Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
Guests include:
Dr. Chad Lennon,
Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist
Sheppard Pratt
Pat Bien-Aime
Personal Trainer, Lifetime Fitness
and Owner, Balrun LLC
Rebecca Denison, RD. LDN, CDCES
Registered Dietitian
Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
-
Baltimore City Announces New Free Public Wifi Network
-
Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Christmas 2023: Last-Minute Gifts For Your Whole Black Household
-
Trump Co-D Trevian Kutti’s Lawyers Drop Her After Instagram Stunts
-
Taraji P. Henson Cries While Discussing Pay Inequality For Black Actors
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-26-2023]
-
Donald Trump Election Interference In Michigan Caught On Tape: Report