B’More in 2024 – Get Physically and Mentally Fit, Presented by Sheppard Pratt

BMore in 2024 - Get Physically and Mentally Fit Presented by Sheppard Pratt
  • Date/time: Jan 16, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com

Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they talk about mental Health Goals for 2024 – Presented by Sheppard Pratt, LIVE on Tuesday, Jan 16th at 7pm!

Watch LIVE Tuesday, Jan 16th, 7pm on the WOLB Baltimore 1010AM Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com

 

Guests include:

Dr. Chad Lennon,

Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Sheppard Pratt

Pat Bien-Aime

Personal Trainer, Lifetime Fitness

and Owner, Balrun LLC

Rebecca Denison, RD. LDN, CDCES

Registered Dietitian

Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

