Chairman Fred Hampton will check in from the Black Panther headquarters in Oakland. Before we hear from the Chairman, The Dean of Black Journalists, Ted Poston will join us and Garveyite Senghor Baye will update us on the fight to exonerate Marcus Garvey. Plus The Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds will continue our salute to Women’s History Month by sharing her journey.
See More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Where Are Jakiel And Jaliel Shakur? How Twin Boys Went Missing From Boston
- Caitlin Clark receives $5M offer to join Big3
- Sources: Two bodies recovered from Key Bridge collapse site
- ‘Shout Out To All My Real DEIs’: They Made DEI A Racial Slur, Now Black People Are Finding Humor In It
- Charitable Organization Belonging To Will Smith and Jada Pinkett To Close Due To Donations Drying Up Following Oscars Slap
Chairman Fred Hampton, Ted Poston, Garveyite Senghor Baye & Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
WOLB Baltimore Job Fair
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas
-
Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’
-
Lunch with Labor 2/20/24 Podcast
-
Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/17/24
-
Lunch with Labor 2/13/24 Podcast