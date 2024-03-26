Zaki Baruti, J. R Fenwick & Gnaka Lagoke l The Carl Nelson Show

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti will discuss reports that as many as 40 percent of Black Voters may not go to the polls in November. He will also talk about the Missouri Republican Party trying to stop a candidate with ties to the Ku Klux Klan from running for governor as a Republican. Before Brother Zaki, Stock Market expert J. R Fenwick will explain how to decrease the wealth gap between Blacks and Whites. Professor Gnaka Lagoke will also update us on the 9th Pan-African Congress and more.
