Dr. Tyrone Powers, Professor James Small & National Women’s Month Salute To Aku Njeri l The Carl Nelson Show

Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers returns to our classroom to explain how the government keeps Black leaders under increased scrutiny and often places them in positions without giving them power. Before Dr. Powers, Griot Professor James Small led us off. Plus we’ll continue our salute to Women’s History Month, the spotlight will be on sister Aku Njeri. Sister Aku is the mother of Chairman Fred and wife of Fred Hampton Sr.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

