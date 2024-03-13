Listen Live
Dr. Tyrone Powers, Professor James Small & National Women’s Month Salute To Aku Njeri l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on March 13, 2024

Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers returns to our classroom to explain how the government keeps Black leaders under increased scrutiny and often places them in positions without giving them power. Before Dr. Powers, Griot Professor James Small led us off. Plus we’ll continue our salute to Women’s History Month, the spotlight will be on sister Aku Njeri. Sister Aku is the mother of Chairman Fred and wife of Fred Hampton Sr.

See More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here

