Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers returns to our classroom to explain how the government keeps Black leaders under increased scrutiny and often places them in positions without giving them power. Before Dr. Powers, Griot Professor James Small led us off. Plus we’ll continue our salute to Women’s History Month, the spotlight will be on sister Aku Njeri. Sister Aku is the mother of Chairman Fred and wife of Fred Hampton Sr.
See More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’
- Baltimore has a machine gun problem
- RIP Darryl Tyree Williams: Wrongful Death Lawsuit Seeks Justice For Black Man Tased To Death
- Reclaiming Her Time: Fani T. Willis’ Letter to Nathan Wade After Trump’s Motion Was Defeated
- Exonerated Black Man Rips ‘Chicago Police Torturers’ After $17M Settlement For Wrongful Conviction
Dr. Tyrone Powers, Professor James Small & National Women’s Month Salute To Aku Njeri l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
WOLB Baltimore Job Fair
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Anne Arundel County installs vending machines stocked with naloxone to prevent overdoses
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Lunch with Labor 2/20/24 Podcast
-
Lunch with Labor 2/13/24 Podcast
-
Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/17/24
-
Ask the Financial Advisor - 2/10/24 Podcast