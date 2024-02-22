Kemetologists Ashra, Merira Kwesi, Ishmael Muhammad & Natasha Dartigue l The Carl Nelson Show

Check in as we continue our Black History Month celebrations. Kemetologists Ashra and Merira Kwesi return to our classroom. The Kwesis are known for their work on the African origin of civilization. Before the Kwesis, the National Assistant Minister to The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, Ishmael Muhammad will preview this Sunday’s Saviors Day event. Maryland State Public Defender, Natasha Dartigue will also join us.
