A. Peter Bailey, Dr. Stephanie Myers, Dr. Chike Akua & Akmul Muwwakil l The Carl Nelson Show

Join us as we reminisce about the assassination of Malcolm X 59 years ago. Journalist A. Peter Bailey, who was one of the last persons to speak to Brother Malcolm, will lead the discussion. Before Peter, Dr. Stephanie Myers from Black Women for Positive Change will update us on the group’s non-violence techniques. Before Dr. Myers, Pan-African Scholar Dr. Chike Akua will also check-in. Akmul Muwwakil will outline his weight loss program.
Malcolm X Assassination: Ben Crump To Introduce New Witnesses In Conspiracy Case
What Was Malcolm X Working On When He Was Assassinated?
