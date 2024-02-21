WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Join us as we reminisce about the assassination of Malcolm X 59 years ago. Journalist A. Peter Bailey, who was one of the last persons to speak to Brother Malcolm, will lead the discussion. Before Peter, Dr. Stephanie Myers from Black Women for Positive Change will update us on the group’s non-violence techniques. Before Dr. Myers, Pan-African Scholar Dr. Chike Akua will also check-in. Akmul Muwwakil will outline his weight loss program.

Malcolm X Assassination: Ben Crump To Introduce New Witnesses In Conspiracy Case

What Was Malcolm X Working On When He Was Assassinated?

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

A. Peter Bailey, Dr. Stephanie Myers, Dr. Chike Akua & Akmul Muwwakil l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com