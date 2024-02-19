The University of Houston’s Dr. Gerald Horne, who is also an attorney, will analyze Fani Willis’ chances of remaining on the Trump RICO trial. He will also discuss the issues in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Gaza and South Africa. Plus, he will review the Ava Duvernay movie, Origin, and more. Before Dr. Horne, Historian Dr. Walter Williams will explain the difference between Moslem and Muslim.
Dr. Gerald Horne & Dr. Walter Williams l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
