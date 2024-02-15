Join us as we continue to celebrate Black History Month with Kemetologist Tony Browder who will outline the screening of the Dr. Runoko Rashidi documentary. The film honors the scholars who influenced Runoko. Brother Tony will also explain why Ancestral Intelligence is the most important AI for people of African descent. Before Tony, Captain Andrew will discuss this Sunday’s Saving the Black Family program in Baltimore. Before Captain Andrew, Brother Sadiki Kambon will preview this weekend’s Nubian Leadership Circle Summit. Kojo Yankah from the Pan African Heritage Museum in Ghana will also join us.
Kemetologist Tony Browder, Brother Tony, Captain Andrew, Brother Sadiki Kambon & Kojo Yankah l The Carl Nelson Show
