With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to make sure that Trick-Or-Treat participants get the right amount of candy for the kids. However, getting the right kind of candy is just as important.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
As reported by the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy sales are expected to hit a whopping $3.6 billion this year. With that in mind, one has to know: What’s the most popular candy for Halloween this year?
CandyStore.com also reports that in its study of 15 years worth of sales data (2007-2022), the most popular Halloween candy nationally are Reese’s Cups, followed by M&Ms and Hot Tamales.
Diving deeper, CandyStore listed the top 3 Halloween candy in each state. We breakdown the results for The DMV below:
D.C.
- M&M’s (25,631 pounds sold)
- Tootsie Pops (22,159 pounds sold)
- Blow Pops (20,649 pounds sold)
Maryland
- Hershey Kisses (38,119 pounds sold)
- Hershey’s Mini Bars (36,857 pounds sold)
- Reese’s Cups (28,976 pounds sold)
Virginia
- Butterfinger (157,463 pounds sold)
- M&M’s (156,838 pounds sold)
- Hot Tamales (95,322 pounds sold)
Nationwide, M&Ms are the #1 choice this year with 99,163 pounds sold and Reese’s Cups (last year’s winner) are in 2nd place with 86,055 pounds sold. For more data to help with your Halloween candy shopping, click here.
READ MORE:
- What Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in The DMV?
- Teen Charged In Morgan State University Campus Shooting, Second Suspect Identified
- Morgan State University Cancels Homecoming Activities For The Time In History & Classes For The Remainder Of The Week
- Chaos Erupts At Parkdale High School Dispute Turns Physical
- Judge Terminates Conservatorship Between Michael Oher & Tuohy Family
- Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Dies At 86
- Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins To Miss Rest Of Season With Torn Achilles
- Howard University Enhances Security Measures Following Assault On 4 Students
- Dunkin’ Officially Rolls Out Fall Flavors!
- Intoxicated Carjackers Attempt To Steal Ride-On Bus In Wheaton
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
What Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in The DMV? was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Black Voters Scapegoated For Louisiana Electing Suspected White Supremacist Jeff Landry As Governor
-
NYC Activist Charles Barron, LA Activist Spencer Brown & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast
-
Seventh Grader Arrested After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member
-
Cathy Hughes Founded Radio One On This Day In 1980
-
Download The 1010 WOLB Mobile App For Your Smartphone
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-3-2023]
-
MTA Maryland Ticketing Machines To Only Accept Cash Due To System Upgrades