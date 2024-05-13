WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Three people took responsibility on Monday for their roles in the mass shooting that killed two and wounded 28 others in Brooklyn.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who both fired guns, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Circuit to first-degree assault and possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 for a sentence of 25 years’ incarceration, with 20 years suspended, plus five years’ probation.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: 3 plead guilty for their roles in Brooklyn Day mass shooting