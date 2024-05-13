Three people took responsibility on Monday for their roles in the mass shooting that killed two and wounded 28 others in Brooklyn.
A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who both fired guns, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Circuit to first-degree assault and possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 for a sentence of 25 years’ incarceration, with 20 years suspended, plus five years’ probation.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: 3 plead guilty for their roles in Brooklyn Day mass shooting
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Guests Dr. Kmt Schockley & Lloyd Strayhorn | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Ask the Financial Advisor Show - 3/9/24
-
Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/17/24
-
Guests Baba Lumumba & Darnell Parker | Carl Nelson Show