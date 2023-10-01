Listen Live
Chaos Erupts At Parkdale High School Dispute Turns Physical

Published on October 1, 2023

High angle view of male and female students by locker in corridor

Source: Maskot / Getty

In an unfortunate incident today, Parkdale High School became the backdrop of a distressing altercation involving parents. The Prince George’s County Police Department (@PGPDNews) swiftly responded to the scene to de-escalate the situation.

Reports indicate that a dispute between parents escalated into a physical confrontation, prompting the urgent deployment of additional law enforcement units. In response to the escalating situation, a “signal 13” request was made to ensure a swift and comprehensive response.

Further details about the incident and any potential charges are pending investigation by law enforcement.

source: The DMV Daily

