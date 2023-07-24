On Saturday, Cambridge Police Department (Maryland) arrested 35-year-old Jaclyn Marie Johnson on an active Dorchester County District Court Arrest Warrant. Johnson is accused of robbery, second-degree assault, and theft.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
These allegations come from an incident at the K2 Beverage store on Bayly Road last Thursday. Johnson is accused of following a victim to a store where they intended to cash a winning lottery ticket.
Johnson is accused of violently taking the victim’s lottery ticket and cash and fleeing the store. Surveillance video helped investigators in identifying Johnson as the culprit.
Johnson is now being held without bond at the Dorchester County Department of Corrections.
READ MORE:
- Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In
- How To Beat The Heat: Staying Cool During Extremely Hot Days
- Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Checks In Early To Training Camp
- FDA Approves Nation’s First Over The Counter Birth Control Pill
- Northern Lights To Be Visible This Thursday Across 17 States Including Maryland
- Violence Erupts At Block Party In South Baltimore Leaving 30 Shot & 2 Dead, Including 14 Minors
- Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Custom Boxing Trunks Auctioned For $21K
- Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Drowns While Vacationing In Florida
- Two Men Arrested In Connection To Burglary At Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Florida Mansion
- End of an Era: Bradley Beal’s On His Way To Phoenix
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Baltimore-Native & LSU Star, Angel Reese, To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch At Tuesday’s Orioles Game
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Report: Teenager From Maryland Shot & Killed While Vacationing In Puerto Rico
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
Anyone Lie?: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Says Clarence Thomas Is Stephen From ‘Django’
-
Defying SCOTUS, ‘Shameful’ Alabama Republicans Refuse To Draw New Black Voting District