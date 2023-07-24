Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

On Saturday, Cambridge Police Department (Maryland) arrested 35-year-old Jaclyn Marie Johnson on an active Dorchester County District Court Arrest Warrant. Johnson is accused of robbery, second-degree assault, and theft.

These allegations come from an incident at the K2 Beverage store on Bayly Road last Thursday. Johnson is accused of following a victim to a store where they intended to cash a winning lottery ticket.

Johnson is accused of violently taking the victim’s lottery ticket and cash and fleeing the store. Surveillance video helped investigators in identifying Johnson as the culprit.

Johnson is now being held without bond at the Dorchester County Department of Corrections.

