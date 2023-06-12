Pat Sajak took to Twitter today to announce his upcoming retirement from hosting one of America’s most popular game shows, Wheel of Fortune.
Sajack, 76, will hang it up after the show’s 41st season.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
“Well, the time has come,” he opens in the announcement tweet. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)
Well played, Pat. Well played.
It is unclear at this time who will host Wheel of Fortune after Sajak’s retirement.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement
- At Ajike Owens’ Funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton Rips DeSantis’ Silence On Shooting Death Of Mother Of 4
- Family Identifies Human Remains Found in Rubble of I-95 Collapse
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
REPORT: Teenager Nearly Drowns After Group Breaks Into Closed Baltimore City Pool
-
Coincidence? Ajike Owens Killed By White Woman Amid NAACP Florida Advisory For Black Folks
-
Jessie Maple, First Black Woman To Write And Produce Full-Length Independent Film, Dies
-
Two Killed In I-95 Crash
-
New Maryland Law Prohibits Police From Using Weed Odor As Cause For Search
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]