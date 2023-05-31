WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will provide an update on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence developments. Brother Sadiki will focus on what he terms, The AI Revolution or Human Development. Sadiki will also explain the roles of chatGPT & Transhumanism. Before we hear from Brother Sadiki, GOP strategist George Williams will reveal the Republican’s plans to attract more Blacks to the GOP. Getting us started Chicago activist the Revd. Anthony Williams on the 53 people shot in his city this weekend.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Sadiki Bakari, George Williams & Revd. Anthony Williams l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com