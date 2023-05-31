Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will provide an update on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence developments. Brother Sadiki will focus on what he terms, The AI Revolution or Human Development. Sadiki will also explain the roles of chatGPT & Transhumanism. Before we hear from Brother Sadiki, GOP strategist George Williams will reveal the Republican’s plans to attract more Blacks to the GOP. Getting us started Chicago activist the Revd. Anthony Williams on the 53 people shot in his city this weekend.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Jessie Maple, First Black Woman To Write And Produce Full-Length Independent Film, Dies
- Kim Cattrall Set to Appear In “Sex And The City” Spinoff For Season 2
- New Maryland Law Prohibits Police From Using Weed Odor As Cause For Search
- Store Owner Killing Black Teen Mirrors The Worst Stereotypes In Black-Asian Relations
- Sadiki Bakari, George Williams & Revd. Anthony Williams l The Carl Nelson Show
Sadiki Bakari, George Williams & Revd. Anthony Williams l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for EWF & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-30-23]
-
Minorities and Mental Health Series - Stress Awareness, PTSD, Trauma
-
Minorities and Mental Health: Mental Health Goals for 2023
-
Report: Decomposed Body Found Near School In Northeast Baltimore
-
Elite Income Advisors: 1-22-2022
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark