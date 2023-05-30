Baltimore City To Host Youth Summer Events In An Effort To Curb Youth Violence

Baltimore’s Youth Engagement Strategy is now in full swing and city leaders are working to keep kids engaged and away from trouble.
This past Friday, the city’s youth curfew went into effect. Additionally, the city hosted its first B’More Lit for the year, B’More This Summer.
Get Breaking News On The Go! Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!
Mayor Brandon Scott also made an appearance at the event and spoke about the new curfew which prohibits youth under the age of 14 from staying out past 9 p.m.
However, 14-to-16-year-olds can stay out until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends.
For a list of summer events for youth, you can check out the list from Mayor’s Office of Children & Family Success, or the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.
Click here for a full list of Baltimore’s youth summer events.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore City’s Youth Curfew To Take Effect Memorial Day Weekend
Baltimore City Public Schools Honors 19 Students Killed This School Year
1-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From Balcony In Northeast Baltimore
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for EWF & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-30-23]
-
Report: Decomposed Body Found Near School In Northeast Baltimore
-
Women-Led Equity Group Slams DeSantis’ Bill Banning Florida College Diversity Programs
-
Elite Income Advisors: 1-22-2022
-
Minorities and Mental Health Series - Stress Awareness, PTSD, Trauma
-
Minorities and Mental Health: Mental Health Goals for 2023