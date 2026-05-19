Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole Show

OWN’s Belle Collective star Tambra Cherie recently stopped by 97.9 The Box to catch up with Keisha Nicole, and the conversation quickly turned into one of the most talked about discussions online right now. With social media buzzing over the controversy surrounding Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, the two shared their thoughts on the growing conversations around mental health advice, online influence, and the importance of seeking guidance from properly credentialed professionals.

During the interview, Tambra spoke candidly about how influential voices on social media can impact people who are searching for healing, clarity, and emotional support. She stressed that while motivational content and life advice can inspire people, there is still a major difference between entertainment, inspiration, and licensed mental health care.

Tambra Cherie has continued building her profile through OWN’s Belle Collective, where fans have followed her personal journey, career moves, and outspoken personality on the hit reality series. Known for keeping it honest and engaging with trending conversations, Tambra brought that same energy to The Box as she and Keisha tackled a topic that has sparked major debate across social media platforms in recent weeks.

Check out the clip below.

Tambra Cherie & Keisha Nicole Weigh In On Cheyenne Bryant Controversy was originally published on theboxhouston.com