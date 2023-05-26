Baltimore City Public Schools held a vigil for the 19 students killed this school year Thursday afternoon.
The names and ages of each student were read out loud and the back of the sign was when each student would have graduated.
The youngest student remembered was 8 years old.
“We are better than this,” Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said. “Our children deserve better than this. Their parents deserve better than this. Their classmates, family, friends and loved ones deserved better than this. The City of Baltimore deserves better than this.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore City’s Youth Curfew To Take Effect Tomorrow
1-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From Balcony In Northeast Baltimore
Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore
The post Baltimore City Public Schools Honors 19 Students Killed This School Year appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore City Public Schools Honors 19 Students Killed This School Year was originally published on 92q.com
-
Kansas Cops Accused Of Concealing ‘Critical’ Information After Killing Black DoorDash Driver
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for EWF & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023
-
Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day
-
Shoppers Market In Parkville Set To Close This July
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Women-Led Equity Group Slams DeSantis’ Bill Banning Florida College Diversity Programs