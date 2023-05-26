Local

Baltimore City Public Schools Honors 19 Students Killed This School Year

Published on May 26, 2023

Baltimore City Public Schools held a vigil for the 19 students killed this school year Thursday afternoon.

The names and ages of each student were read out loud and the back of the sign was when each student would have graduated.

The youngest student remembered was 8 years old.

“We are better than this,” Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said. “Our children deserve better than this. Their parents deserve better than this. Their classmates, family, friends and loved ones deserved better than this. The City of Baltimore deserves better than this.”

