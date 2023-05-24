1-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From Balcony In Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore Police said a one-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a third-story balcony Tuesday evening in Northeast Baltimore.
Officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road.
Police said the child suffered life-threatening injuries.
Due to the child’s condition, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Stay with us for updates.
