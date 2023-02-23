Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari takes over our classroom to update us on the latest A. I Artificial Intelligence developments. Brother sadiki will discuss ChatGPT, Transhumanism, God Consciousness, Biological Warfare, and the Archetypal Womb. Before we get to Brother Sadiki, Nuri Muhammad previews this weekend’s Saviors Day event.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Sadiki Bakari & Nuri Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
