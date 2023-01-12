Tony Browder, Atlantis Browder & Professor James Small | The Carl Nelson Show

Kemetologist Tony Browder returns to discuss health and shares a personal message with us. Along the way, Tony will be joined by his daughter Atlantis. Atlantis is an accredited author and just completed her maiden journey as a tour guide in Egypt. Before Brother Tony & Atlantis, Professor James Small will check-in and explain why we must control the narrative concerning Dr. MLK Jr.
