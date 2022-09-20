Dr. James Taylor, Sadiki Kambon & Carole Boston Weatherford l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor will examine why the Democrats appear to be improving in the polls. Dr. Taylor will also look at the tight Georgia races. In addition, Dr. Taylor will also discuss the FBI’s ongoing COINTELPRO program, especially how the Feds kept a file on Aretha Franklin. Before Dr. Taylor, activist Sadiki Kambon previews this weekend’s Nubian Leadership Councils’ Conference. Kicking off the program, award-winning author Carole Boston Weatherford.

