Attorney Dwight Pettit, Financial Expert JB Bryan & Leesa Payton Jones l The Carl Nelson Show

Baltimore Criminal Defense Attorney Dwight Pettit will review the recent Supreme Court ruling on Guns on Tuesday morning. Attorney Pettit will also discuss the alleged shooting of a motorist by a so-called Squeegee Kid. Before attorney Pettit, Financial Expert JB Bryan provides some recession-proof tips and explains why the job explosion hasn’t trickled down to the majority of the Black Community. Getting us started, Leesa Payton Jones, co-founder of the Underground Railroad Museum.
