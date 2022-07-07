WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox checks into our classroom on Thursday morning. Dr. Fox is the author of the best-selling workbook, Addicted to White The Oppressed in League with the Oppressor: A Shame-Based Alliance. Before we hear from Dr. Fox, Educator Dr. Camika Royal debuts her book, Not Paved For Us. The book is a critical review of the educational system showing how the system fails not only Black students but also Black teachers. Chicago activist-preacher Rev. Anthony Williams previews his news conference in Highland Park, Illinois.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Jerome E Fox, Dr. Camika Royal & Rev. Anthony Williams l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com