Keidi Awadu, Senghor Baye & Dr. David Horne l The Carl Nelson Show

The Multi-Talented Researcher Keidi Awadu checks into our classroom on Monday Morning. Brother Keidi will point out the hypocrisy of the 4th of July. Brother Keidi will also discuss his term, Africa Rising, and what that means for Africans in the diaspora. Before we hear from Brother Keidi Garveyite, Senghor Baye & Dr. David Horne lead a panel discussion on Garvey & recent developments on the Continent & in the Caribbean.

