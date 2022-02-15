Local
16-Year-Old Boy Killed In South Baltimore Double Shooting

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Baltimore police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and left a 38-year-old man hurt.

It happened outside the New Hanover Mart in south Baltimore at around 5:30 Monday evening.

The boy died at a nearby hospital. The man is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

