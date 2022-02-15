16-Year-Old Boy Killed In South Baltimore Double Shooting

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and left a 38-year-old man hurt.

It happened outside the New Hanover Mart in south Baltimore at around 5:30 Monday evening.

The boy died at a nearby hospital. The man is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: WBAL-TV

