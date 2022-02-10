Local
Multiple Suspects Arrested For Catonsville High School Shooting, Police Say Shooting Was Targeted

Close up of metal handcuffs

Source: Andrew Brookes / Getty

Several people have been taken into police custody in relation to Tuesday’s shooting at Catonsville High School.

It happened in a parking lot at around 3 p.m. after school let out.

Police said there was one 16-year-old victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. But, sources told CBS Baltimore there was a second person shot. That person was shot in the head and was treated at a nearby hospital.

As for the motive, police said the shooting started as an off-campus argument and was “targeted.”

As detectives continue to pursue active leads in this investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

