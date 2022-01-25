Local
General Manager Of La Scala Ristorante Italiano Killed Monday

Chesley Patterson

Source: La Scala Ristorante Italiano / La Scala Ristorante Italiano

A man is dead after an early morning shooting Monday in Fells Point. He was the general manger of La Scala Ristorante Italiano.

Co-workers said Chesley Patterson, known as “Chesco,” was fatally shot near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway just after midnight on Monday. They said the shooting happened shortly after Patterson closed up the restaurant and was headed home.

“He was more than an employee,”  said Nino Germano, who owns the restaurant. “He was a family member. He was like the brother I never had.”

Homicide detectives confirm no arrests have been made in connection with this case.

Source: CBS Baltimore

