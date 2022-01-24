Local
Teen Among 2 People Shot In Hampden

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A 17-year-old boy is expected to be okay after being shot on Sunday.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was also injured. It happened on the 1400 block of Union Avenue at around 2:25 p.m..

They were taken to a local hospital.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

