Local
HomeLocal

Valeria Smith Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Role In Stepmother’s Murder

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Pink Jail Cell

Source: Bryngelzon / Getty

The daughter of the man convicted of killing his wife will spend time behind bars for her role in the crime.

A judge sentenced Valeria Smith to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended. She will also serve 3 years’ probation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Smith pleaded guilty to an accessory charge in the 2018 murder of Jacquelyn Smith. She cooperated with prosecutors to build a case against her dad. Valeria said she was in the car that December night when her father unexpectedly attacked his wife. She said her dad told her to cover up the crime and blame the murder on a panhandler.

Valeria and her father went on the run. They were arrested three months later in Texas near the U.S. – Mexico border.

Valeria Smith’s attorney said she is currently eligible for parole because she has served more than 25% of her five-year sentence.

Her father, Keith Smith, will be sentenced in February. Prosecutors said they will ask for life behind bars.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Yellow police tape

Baltimore County Couple Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Right now, the couple's death remains under investigation. 
01.01.70
Pink Jail Cell

Valeria Smith Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

The daughter of the man convicted of killing his wife will spend time behind bars for her role in the…
01.01.70

Ravens’ Brandon Stephens Spreads Holiday Cheer At Dickey…

Kids at Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle school got a little holiday cheer yesterday courtesy of Brandon Stephens of The Baltimore Ravens…
01.01.70
Photos
Close