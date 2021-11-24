Gov. Hogan Launches Investigation Into Marilyn Mosby’s Office Amid Crime Wave, Mosby Responds

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday a review of state funds allocated to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

This comes after Baltimore surpassed 300 homicides for the 7th year in a row. In that last 10 days, a barber, a church employee, a 5-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl have all been killed.

“The people of Baltimore are hurting,” Hogan said. “They’re scared and they’re searching for answers. They want to know why this bloodshed keeps happening, and what it’s going to take for something to finally change. This horrifying violence is tearing Baltimore City apart, and enough is enough.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Gov. Hogan said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office is part of the problem for not prosecuting some crimes. He has called on the Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim services to conduct a top-to-bottom evaluation of funding provided to her office. Funding for Mosby’s office will remain pending until they provide data on the number of cases they have chosen not to prosecute and why, the number of cases pled down to lesser charges, and the number of violent offenders who are given plea deals.

“As I have repeatedly said, we also need a prosecutor who will actually prosecute violent criminals,” Hogan said. “Maryland taxpayers deserve to know that the millions of dollars in funding that the state provides each year are being used to actually prosecute criminals and to keep them off the streets.”

Mosby has fired back at the governor. She said the governor already has access to the information that he’s requesting.

“Had the governor set aside his philosophical differences and chosen to meet, even to talk to me, I would have been happy to show him the data that he is now making contingent on my office’s funding,” said Mosby. “In fact, a great deal of the information the governor is seeking is already published on my website.”

Gov. Hogan has also called for emergency legislation to toughen criminal sentences and funding for community security. He will introduce them during a special session.

The Violent Firearms Offender Act will issue tougher sentences for violent offenders who commit crimes with firearms. The Judicial Transparency Act will require the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing to track and punish information on sentences handed down by judges for all violent crimes.

Gov. Hogan pushed for similar measures two years ago.

Hogan also will allocate $10 million in Neighborhood Safety Grants to support lighting, cameras, hardware upgrades and increase security services for community organizations, business districts, main streets and neighborhoods. Churches and vulnerable communities are now eligible for these types of grants as well.

Senate President Bill Ferguson is labeling these proposals as “performative politics.” He’s calling on the governor to work directly with state and local agencies to come up with more immediate solutions before the Maryland General Assembly reconvenes.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: