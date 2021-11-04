Local
HomeLocal

ATM Theft Reported At Walgreens In North Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
The entrance to Walgreens at night.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Thieves were able to get away with an ATM early Thursday morning.

It happened at a Walgreens on York Road in north Baltimore.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Baltimore City police said they received a call just after 3:50 a.m. for a smash-and-grab ATM theft.

This is the latest in a string of ATM thefts in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Source: WBAL-TV 

See Also: Attempted ATM Theft Reported In Baltimore County, 5th Incident In The Last Month

See Also: Series Of Attempted ATM Thefts Prompt Baltimore County Police Investigation

See Also: Baltimore City & Baltimore County Police Searching For ATM Thieves

Baltimore city , crime , Walgreens

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
The entrance to Walgreens at night.

ATM Theft Reported At Walgreens In North Baltimore

This is the latest in a string of ATM thefts in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.
01.01.70
Sports Gamblers Betting at Casino Lounge

Sports Betting Licenses In Limbo As State Panel…

Marylanders approved sports betting during the 2020 election, voting 2 to 1. 
01.01.70
ATM

Attempted ATM Theft Reported In Baltimore County, 5th…

They were not able to get away with the ATM, but left before police got there.
07.14.80
Photos
Close