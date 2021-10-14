Baltimore City & Baltimore County Police Searching For ATM Thieves

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The search is on in both Baltimore City and Baltimore County for ATM thieves.

In east Baltimore, someone rammed a van through a check-cashing store’s wall. The van got stuck and the driver ran away. The ATM was actually empty.

In Baltimore County, just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, a car crashed through the 7-Eleven store in Cockeysville. Four thieves managed to retrieve the ATM. They passed a police car in the store parking lot, but the officer didn’t notice the damage. No injuries were reported.

This comes after Baltimore City police discovered an ATM graveyard in west Baltimore. A total of 11 machines were there, all gutted.

According to city police, ATM thefts are down with 86 thefts and four arrests last year and 26 so far this year, but no arrests.

Baltimore County police do not keep track of ATM thefts.

Experts are advising business owners to install external barriers and bolt the ATMs to the floor. They also said business owners should empty the ATM of its money if their store is closed for a period of time.

Source: WBAL-TV

