Ravens Player Struck In The Leg By Stray Bullet In Cleveland

NFL: NOV 08 Ravens at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A Baltimore Ravens player is recovering after he was hit the leg by a stray bullet.

It happened Sunday (October 31) night. Malik Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was hit.

He’s expected to be okay.

The team said he received care at a local hospital and has been in touch with the team’s doctors.

Baltimore Ravens

07.07.79
04.06.79
