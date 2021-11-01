Local
Baltimore Ravens Claim First Place Spot In The AFC North On Their Week Off

Baltimore Ravens v Detroit Lions

The Baltimore Ravens are now first place in the AFC North.

After a loss to the Jets on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 2nd place in the AFC North.

The Ravens hold a 5-2 record. This coming as they return to practice on Monday (November 1).

The Ravens are hoping to remain in first place as they host the Minnesota Vikings on November 7.

