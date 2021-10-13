WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn’t only win on the field but also shows he’s a winner in the community by spreading love and good vibes to the youth! Lamar appeared on the Steve Harvey’s show Wednesday to gives some encouragement to a young fan of his Cartier Carey who helped raise more than $45,000 to help his community. After surprising Cartier and his fam, Steve Harvey announced that The Ravens and Lamar also gave him four tickets to the Oct. 17th home game against the LA Chargers. Check out the clip below,

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Team Up With Steve Harvey To Surprise Young Fan was originally published on 92q.com

