Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Travelers departing from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport this weekend are being advised to arrive significantly earlier than usual, as security lines have extended beyond the terminal.

In a message posted on X Saturday morning, airport officials urged passengers: “If you are traveling today or tomorrow, please arrive at the airport 4 hours early.” The airport noted it is experiencing unusually long wait times at security checkpoints, adding that such delays are unprecedented compared to typical conditions.

BWI Airport Urges Passengers to Arrive 4 Hours Early was originally published on 92q.com